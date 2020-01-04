Home Business

India needs to strengthen manufacturing for achieving USD 5 trillion economy goal: Suresh Prabhu

The former minister said that India also needs to identify the export market requirement and work towards building it.

Published: 04th January 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India needs to strengthen its manufacturing capacity and produce quality products that will help the country achieve the USD 5 trillion economy target by 2025, former union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday. He also said that exports are going to be the main driver of economic growth.

"India today is a USD 2.5 trillion economy, and we have set a target of becoming USD 5 trillion by 2025. In this target, 50 per cent will be international trade, of which exports will be a major component," Prabhu - who is PM Narendra Modi's sherpa for the G20 summit - said here while addressing the 23rd edition of Techfest - Asia's Largest Science and Technology Festival.

On road map to achieve USD 5 trillion economy objective, he said "there is a need to strengthen the country's manufacturing and produce quality products". "Our biggest challenge today is quality. We need to upgrade our manufacturing so that we can compete in international markets," Prabhu said, adding that now the country mainly exports merchandise, services and agri produce.

ALSO READ| Develop skills as per latest trends: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu

The former minister said that India also needs to identify the export market requirement and work towards building it. "Besides manufacturing, we have identified 12 champion sectors in the services industry, which we can export. We also have the potential to export USD 100 billion agricultural produce," he opined.

Going forward, Prabhu said that the country should look for knowledge-based exports. "We must leverage our brain capability more. We must come out with technology oriented solutions as a package, customise it according to demand. With this India could become an export hub for technology related solutions," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu USD 5 trillion goal G20 summit India manufacturing capacity
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp