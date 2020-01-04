Start-up dangles Harley Davidson as bait to motivate users to get fitter

By Express News Service

A common New Year resolution which most people routinely break is to stick to their workout schedules. Laziness being a prime weakness, most people usually stop working out after showing strong enthusiasm in the first few days of every New Year. But, it might become easier for customers of Pune-based start-up: Fittr by SQUATS.

To stop this trend of people falling by the wayside and motivating people, Fittr has come up with an idea to award Harley Davidsons to winners of its “Transformation Challenge (TC)”.

“To help this cohort achieve their not-so-difficult yet crucial health goal, Fittr by SQUATS, the leading Pune-based online fitness consultation platform is back again with its latest edition of Transformation Challenge (TC), Series 9,” the start-up said. “Is Harley Davidson motivation enough to keep you charged throughout the transformation journey? Or would a brand new Apple Kit help you transform in 2020?”

Last year, the start-up which received undisclosed funding from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, awarded the winner of the challenge with a Honda City coupled with an all-expenses-paid international holiday. In TC 9, Fittr is giving challengers the choice of winning either a Harley Davidson Street 750 or an Apple kit of the equivalent value. The runners-up will be given premium gym clothing and accessories, Fitcoins, and other such gears.

Starting on January 2, 2020, TC is a 12-week transformation challenge, where challengers are required to upload their videos every week. They will be allotted 12 weeks after which the one who shows the best transformation will emerge as the winner of this challenge.

Candidates won’t be evaluated or compared with others, but with their past selves. Factors such as gains in muscle mass, fat loss, and consistency from past transformation challenges will be taken into account.