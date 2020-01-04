Home Business

Start-up dangles Harley Davidson as bait to motivate users to get fitter

Candidates won’t be evaluated or compared with others, but with their past selves.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Harley Davidson.

By Express News Service

A common New Year resolution which most people routinely break is to stick to their workout schedules. Laziness being a prime weakness, most people usually stop working out after showing strong enthusiasm in the first few days of every New Year. But, it might become easier for customers of Pune-based start-up: Fittr by SQUATS.

To stop this trend of people falling by the wayside and motivating people, Fittr has come up with an idea to award Harley Davidsons to winners of its “Transformation Challenge (TC)”.

“To help this cohort achieve their not-so-difficult yet crucial health goal, Fittr by SQUATS, the leading Pune-based online fitness consultation platform is back again with its latest edition of Transformation Challenge (TC), Series 9,” the start-up said. “Is Harley Davidson motivation enough to keep you charged throughout the transformation journey? Or would a brand new Apple Kit help you transform in 2020?”

Last year, the start-up which received undisclosed funding from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, awarded the winner of the challenge with a Honda City coupled with an all-expenses-paid international holiday. In TC 9, Fittr is giving challengers the choice of winning either a Harley Davidson Street 750 or an Apple kit of the equivalent value. The runners-up will be given premium gym clothing and accessories, Fitcoins, and other such gears.

Starting on January 2, 2020, TC is a 12-week transformation challenge, where challengers are required to upload their videos every week. They will be allotted 12 weeks after which the one who shows the best transformation will emerge as the winner of this challenge.

Candidates won’t be evaluated or compared with others, but with their past selves. Factors such as gains in muscle mass, fat loss, and consistency from past transformation challenges will be taken into account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harley Davidson SQUATS Transformation Challenge
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp