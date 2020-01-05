Home Business

Electric 2-wheeler makers learning to survive without subsidy, FAME II not worked: Industry body

Sales of FAME II qualified electric 2-wheelers in April-December 2019 period stood at 3,000 units as against 48,671 units in the year-ago period when FAME I was in place, a decline of 93.84 per cent.

Published: 05th January 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

automobiles, electric vehicles, diesel vehicles

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mass segment electric two-wheeler makers are learning to "live without government support" as FAME II scheme to promote electric mobility has not met its objective, according to industry body SMEV.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (SMEV) said after getting a "shock" when FAME II was implemented from April 1, 2019, the industry has devised ways to keep afloat by selling low to mid-speed vehicles, which don't qualify for incentives at heavy discount but incurring losses in the process.

"Industry got a big shock when FAME II started. People are now learning to survive without government assistance to some extent at least. The result of this is that subsidised vehicle sales have dropped drastically but industry sales has not dropped," SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill told PTI.

He was responding to a query on the impact of FAME II on the electric two-wheeler market.

Gill further said, "If it was only customer-incentivised vehicles (under FAME II), the industry would have totally collapsed."

As per SMEV data, sales of FAME II qualified electric two-wheelers in April-December 2019 period stood at just 3,000 units as against 48,671 units in the year-ago period when FAME I was in place, a decline of 93.84 per cent.

On the other hand, as per industry estimates, non-subsidised electric two-wheeler sales stood at 49,000 units during the period as compared to around 10,000 units in the year-ago period when FAME I was in place.

"What happened was that many players came with alternate products and models and tried to make some business out of it.

Prices of subsidised products have become very high so the industry had to resort again to bring mid- and entry-level products to get volumes with heavy discounts," he added.

Gill said many companies are now making more losses than earlier.

Expressing similar views, Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal said that technically one year has almost been "wiped out from our balance sheet" and the company is only going ahead as it makes senses "in the long run and in the bigger scheme of things but we are bleeding in the process".

Pointing out that FAME II hasn't met its objective, Gill said, "Market should have shifted towards higher speed and greater performance, which has not happened."

He further said, "In the current avatar of FAME II, you will find volumes (for incentivised electric two-wheelers) very very low." Gill, however, expressed optimism that from next year onwards volumes will start coming back in a much better way "not because of government incentives" but due to the business models that companies have pursued such as focussing on low- and mid-range models, and B2B deliveries.

He said the government needs to have a rework on FAME II, especially eligibility criteria based on range and battery power while also relaxing localisation level, which will be 75 per cent from March this year, up from 50 per cent since March 1, 2019.

"Internal combustion engine vehicles, even after 40-50 years have not reached 75-80 per cent localisation. So in electric mobility, they expect that 75 per cent must be localised from March 1, 2020," Gill lamented.

He cautioned that if "FAME II is not reworked, the industry will bottom out".

"They will still get volumes but subsidised products will be very less.

The market will continue to sell products, which are liked by customers which are low- and mid-speed range," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EV two wheelers FAME II Sohinder Gill SMEV Electric vehicle india
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp