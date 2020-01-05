Home Business

Future Retail to raise up to USD 500 million to acquire assets

Published: 05th January 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Future Group’s flagship company Future Retail Limited on Saturday said that its board has approved raising funds up to $500 million through dollar denominated bonds to acquire retail infrastructure assets.
“Further to the decision taken in the board meeting held on October 12, 2019, the board has reconsidered the various funding options for the acquisition of the retail infrastructure assets and found it more efficient to fund the same through the USD denominated borrowings and accordingly, approved raising of long-term funds for the firm subject to the applicable regulatory approvals and market conditions, through the offer, issue and of allotment of senior, secured USD-denominated notes for an aggregate amount not exceeding $500 million to be issued in one or more tranche(s), to one or more eligible lenders/investors,” the Kishore Biyani led-firm said in a filing.

The proposed acquisition of infrastructure assets from Future Enterprise was already approved by the shareholders of the company at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on November 8, 2019.

The board has also approved “the allotment of total 396,03,960 equity warrants at a price of `505 per warrant to Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL) (formerly known as Future Coupons Limited), a promoter group entity, on preferential basis against receipt of 25 per cent of warrant subscription price (that is `126.25 per warrant).

The acquisition, according to its investor presentation to the stock exchanges in October, will reduce the annual lease rentals by up to `650 crore per year. Future Enterprises had `7,225 crore worth of assets under leasing and liabilities of `720.51 crore from the same segment, according to its filing. The funding would also bring down the company’s debt to EBITDA ratio from 2.4 times as of fiscal year 2019 to about 1.5 times by April 2021 and less than 0.2 times in the next three years. 

The fund raising comes at time when retail giant is optimizing its operations by shutting down loss making store. Future Retail has key brands such as BigBazaar, Fashion at BigBazaar, and WH Smith and operates over 1,500 stores in the country.  The company has also been working in bringing down its debts and reducing pledge share of promoters. Last month, Future Coupons received `1,500 crore from Amazon for 49 per cent stake in the company.

