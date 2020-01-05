Revenue department mulls using of data analytics to plug leaks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Revenue is working on using data analytics to plug in gaps in revenue collection in the country and is allocating specific responsibilities to tax officials. Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Friday held a high-level meeting with senior officials of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The meeting, attended by the chairmen and members of both the Boards, was held to strategise and streamline the revenue department’s functions using data analytics. They also discussed ways to meet the revenue targets, especially with just one quarter left in the current financial year.

Sources in the department said the meeting was held find ways to augment revenue and meet the GST collection target of `1.10 lakh crore during the first two months of the fourth quarter, `1.25 lakh crore in the last month, and direct tax collection target of `13.35 lakh crore for the year, in spite of the corporate tax relief of `1.45 lakh crore.

“In the meeting, it was decided to have weekly updates on the efforts taken up for revenue augmentation, and measures and endeavours put in to realise the targets,” sources said.The high-level meeting was to further strengthen the efforts to exhort the tax machinery to put special efforts to stop leakages and curb tax evasion to maximise tax collection without troubling the genuine taxpayers.

The Union Finance Ministry in December had fixed its GST collection targets to Rs 4.45 lakh crore in the remaining period of the fiscal, with Rs 1.1 lakh crore per month for three months, and Rs 1.25 lakh crore for a single month.