After a year, search on for ONGC Videsh Ltd managing director

The Centre has finally constituted a search-cum-selection committee tasked with the appointment of the managing director of ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), after the post remained vacant for nearly a year.

According to the notice inviting applications for the post, the selection panel includes Oil Secretary M M Kutty, former Indian Oil Corp (IOC) chairman M A Pathan, and Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) chairman K D Tripathi.

Narendra K Verma, the previous MD of OVL, had retired on January 31, 2019, since when the post has remained vacant. OVL is India’s primary state-run oil exploration and production firm overseas and the lack of a chief has seen the firm make no acquisitions over the past year.

While the PESB is the designated government agency tasked with finding suitable candidates for top PSU posts, sources have said that oil ministry has preferred a search-cum-selection committee for OVL. PESB routinely initiates the process of inviting applications at least six months prior to the post falling vacant but the same was not done in case of OVL in 2018.

Sources also add that differences with different departments of the government over bureaucrats applying delayed the process. While the oil ministry had wanted any bureaucrat selected to be allowed to come to OVL on deputation, others in the government had favoured the bureaucrat resigning from service before joining OVL.

However, the current notice for application indicates that the oil ministry may have prevailed since it states that joint secretaries in the Government of India and above rank officers can apply without resigning from service.

