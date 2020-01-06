Home Business

After a year, search on for ONGC Videsh Ltd managing director

Sources also add that differences with different departments of the government over bureaucrats applying delayed the process.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

Image for representation

By Express News Service

The Centre has finally constituted a search-cum-selection committee tasked with the appointment of the managing director of ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), after the post remained vacant for nearly a year.
According to the notice inviting applications for the post, the selection panel includes Oil Secretary M M Kutty, former Indian Oil Corp (IOC) chairman M A Pathan, and Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) chairman K D Tripathi.

Narendra K Verma, the previous MD of OVL, had retired on January 31, 2019, since when the post has remained vacant. OVL is India’s primary state-run oil exploration and production firm overseas and the lack of a chief has seen the firm make no acquisitions over the past year.

While the PESB is the designated government agency tasked with finding suitable candidates for top PSU posts, sources have said that oil ministry has preferred a search-cum-selection committee for OVL. PESB routinely initiates the process of inviting applications at least six months prior to the post falling vacant but the same was not done in case of OVL in 2018.

Sources also add that differences with different departments of the government over bureaucrats applying delayed the process. While the oil ministry had wanted any bureaucrat selected to be allowed to come to OVL on deputation, others in the government had favoured the bureaucrat resigning from service before joining OVL.

However, the current notice for application indicates that the oil ministry may have prevailed since it states that joint secretaries in the Government of India and above rank officers can apply without resigning from service.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Corp IOC
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp