Increased promotions fail to revive FMCG demand

Analysts note that continued slack in rural demand comes despite a significant increase in promotions and discounts from firms, especially in the modern trade channels and e-commerce.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

India’s consumer goods companies are likely to see demand growth slowing even further for the third quarter of the current fiscal, despite an increase in consumer promotions in modern trade channels like e-commerce.

According to analysts, the continued slowdown in overall demand during the quarter seems to have been driven primarily by the stubborn lack of improvement seen in deep rural markets. Estimates by analysts from Centrum Research note that year-on-year revenue growth in the sector is likely to come in at a meagre 6.5 per cent in Q3, while EBIDTA and Profit after tax (PAT) are likely to come in at 12.1 per cent and 16.7 per cent respectively.

“The slower recovery in the economy, weak consumer sentiment, liquidity issues faced by channel partners and unseasonal rains damaging crops in some parts of the country, could show up in weak revenues. Further, our field studies suggest pain is more severe in deep rural towns (less than 10k population) due to loss of wholesale channel connectivity,” Shirish Pardeshi of Centrum said.

Analysts’ expectations that Q3 numbers will show little improvement in demand tallies with what industry executives have said over the past few weeks. For instance, one of the market’s largest FMCG players, HUL, had said last month that it has seen no signs of an improvement in demand during the period.

“The demand scenario is similar to last quarter with no major improvement or deterioration. Rural demand has also seen a slight sequential slowdown,” brokerage Motilal Oswal had written after an analysts meet with the company’s executives. It had also noted that HUL did not expect a “sharp turnaround for another two quarters”.

Another industry leader, Marico, had also said something similar last week. “...due to a decline in coconut oil, hair oils and other portfolios, the India business as a whole posted a marginal decline in volume growth,” the Marico had said in its quarterly update.

Analysts note that continued slack in rural demand comes despite a significant increase in promotions and discounts from firms, especially in the modern trade channels and e-commerce. However, general trade channels remain under pressure, one reason for which is lack of improvement in rural demand.

“Further traditional GT distributors are demanding equal attention and promotion parity. In this scenario, we expect low-to mid-single-digit volume growth. We believe enhancing rural distribution holds the key. We expect companies to utilise the benefits from the recent corporate tax cuts to expand trade promotions,” Centrum’s Pardeshi said.

