Home Business

ITR forms out in advance, seek foreign travel, passport details

The CBDT has issued two forms-ITR-1 and ITR-4 for the AY 2020-21. There are two major changes in the ITR Forms on house property.

Published: 06th January 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a very fast move and a New Year surprise, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified income tax returns forms for the financial year (FY), which normally come in April, well in advance in January itself.

The CBDT has issued two forms-ITR-1 and ITR-4 for the AY 2020-21. There are two major changes in the ITR Forms on house property.

An individual taxpayer cannot file return either in ITR-1 or ITR4 if he is a joint owner in house property and the ITR-1 form is not valid for those individuals who have deposited more than Rs 1 crore in their bank account or incurred Rs 2 lakh or Rs 1 lakh on foreign travel or electricity, respectively.

Some of the changes in new ITR 4 Sugam AY 2020-21 are that if having the tax-payer has a passport, its number is to be given. On incurring aggregate expenses exceeding Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel for self or for others, then the amount has to be specified.

In addition, if any person has deposited an aggregate amount exceeding Rs 1 crore in one or more current accounts, then the aggregate of the amount deposited in all such accounts has to be specified.

If an amount exceeding Rs 1 lakh has been spent on electricity consumption, then the aggregate amount has to be specified.

An important change in new ITR related to disclosure related to cash in case of presumptive tax assesses.

In case of 44AD or 44ADA or 44AE, now the assessee will be required to give opening balance of cash in hand and opening balance of bank accounts and also will be required to give the total amount received in cash during the year, the total amount deposited in bank during the year, the total amount of cash outflow out of cash balance during the year, the total amount of withdrawal from the bank during the year and closing balance of cash in hand and closing balance in banks.

However, now there will be no need to provide figures of unsecured loans, sundry debtors, sundry creditors, amount of closing stock, etc. as was required in earlier years.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITR Income tax return forms Central Board of Direct Taxes
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp