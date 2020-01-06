Home Business

Jaypee Infra's IRP approaches NCLT Allahabad for approval of NBCC's bid

NBCC's resolution plan was approved by the committee of creditors with 97.36 per cent votes in favour.

Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaypee Infratech's Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain has filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad, to approve the bid of state-owned NBCC to acquire debt-laden realty firm through insolvency process, sources said.

Last month, NBCC won the bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech after financial creditors, including lenders and homebuyers, approved its resolution plan.

NBCC's resolution plan was approved by the committee of creditors (CoC) with 97.36 per cent votes in favour.

This was the third round of the bidding process to find a buyer for Jaypee Infratech, which went into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in August 2017.

The successful resolution will provide a big relief to over 20,000 distressed homebuyers across various housing projects launched by Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

NBCC has proposed to complete these pending projects in the next three-and-a-half years. Jain had admitted homebuyers' claim amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore and lenders' claim of nearly Rs 9,800 crore.

In its resolution plan, NBCC has offered 1,526 acres to lenders under a land-debt swap deal.

On Yamuna Expressway, NBCC has proposed to transfer the road asset to lenders but before that it would take loan of around Rs 2,500 crore against toll revenue to fund construction spend.

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates, went into insolvency process in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

Jain was appointed as an IRP to conduct the insolvency process and also manage the affairs of the company.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

The CoC rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June this year. The matter reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the apex court.

On November 6, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days.

