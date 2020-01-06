Overseas borrowing up 6.5 per cent in November

By Express News Service

Borrowings by Indian corporates from the overseas markets grew by 6.5 per cent in November 2019, hitting $2.12 billion, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Domestic companies had borrowed over $1.99 billion during the same month of the previous year from overseas sources.

Data shows that of the total foreign borrowing, $2,11,53,22,022 was raised through the automatic route under the external commercial borrowing (ECB). No capital came in through the approval route, while the rest of $9,86,681 was by way of issuance of rupee-denominated bonds (RDB).

Major borrowers under the automatic ECB route were Adani Transmission ($500 million for the refinancing of rupee loans), Tata Motors ($400 million for rupee expenditure), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ($300 million for a new project) and JSW Steel ($250 million for the refinancing of earlier ECB).

Among other borrowers, Home Credit India Finance raised $61.58 million, Nipro India Corporation borrowed $52.1 million, and Owens-Corning (India) raised $30 million.