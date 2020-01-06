Home Business

Overseas borrowing up 6.5 per cent in November

Among other borrowers, Home Credit India Finance raised $61.58 million, Nipro India Corporation borrowed $52.1 million, and Owens-Corning (India) raised $30 million.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

Borrowings by Indian corporates from the overseas markets grew by 6.5 per cent in November 2019, hitting $2.12 billion, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Domestic companies had borrowed over $1.99 billion during the same month of the previous year from overseas sources.

Data shows that of the total foreign borrowing, $2,11,53,22,022 was raised through the automatic route under the external commercial borrowing (ECB). No capital came in through the approval route, while the rest of $9,86,681 was by way of issuance of rupee-denominated bonds (RDB).

Major borrowers under the automatic ECB route were Adani Transmission ($500 million for the refinancing of rupee loans), Tata Motors ($400 million for rupee expenditure), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ($300 million for a new project) and JSW Steel ($250 million for the refinancing of earlier ECB).

Among other borrowers, Home Credit India Finance raised $61.58 million, Nipro India Corporation borrowed $52.1 million, and Owens-Corning (India) raised $30 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI Tata Motors
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp