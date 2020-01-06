Passenger Vehicles sales unlikely to fully recover in FY21

Home Business

By Express News Service

Even though retail sales of Passenger Vehicles (PV) showed signs of improvement in the past two months, a total recovery of the slowdown-hit sector is highly unlikely in the remaining months of the current fiscal and beyond.

Rating agency ICRA in a recent note maintained a negative outlook on the PV sector. A low base of H1FY20, especially of Q2FY20, will optically improve growth rate for next the fiscal, but industry volume is unlikely to surpass FY19 volumes in FY21, it said.

“ICRA has maintained a Negative outlook on the passenger vehicle sector given the slowing economic growth, the sharp decline in wholesale despatches to destock dealership inventory as well as tepid retail demand,” the rating agency said.

“Retail demand has witnessed some traction in the last two months, thanks to discounts as high as 15 per cent (of ex-showroom prices); however, we believe that overall recovery is likely to be gradual and at a slow pace,” it added. ICRA expects wholesale volumes to shrink by 14-16 per cent this financial year.
Domestic PV sales in FY19 grew by 2.7 per cent to 33,77,436 units against 32,88,581 units in FY18. The first eight months of FY20 saw PV sales de-grow by 18 per cent.

Industry demand has come under pressure over the last few quarters due to a confluence of multiple factors such as liquidity crunch and tighter financing environment, weak rural income and an overall slowdown in economic activity, which has adversely impacted consumer sentiments. ICRA said this would exert pressure on the earnings and overall credit profile of the PV OEMs.

In recent times, the government took several steps to revive the economy and encourage auto sales, the major one being easing liquidity crunch. ICRA said its impact will be visible over next 2-3 quarters.
“Recovery in rural income and improvement in overall economic activity remain crucial for any meaningful improvement in retail demand off-take,” it said.

It is to be noted that every OEM have gone for a price hike in January and most of them are expected to increase prices of their products again when the industry would be moving from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms. Industry executives said the hikes are expected to impact demand in near term and a recovery in sales can only be seen in the second half of CY2020.

Every OEM (original equipment manufacturer) have gone for a price hike in January. Most of these companies are expected to increase prices of their products again when the industry would be moving from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms on April 1 this year. Industry executives said the hikes are expected to impact demand in near term and a recovery in sales can only be witnessed in the second half of calendar year 2020.

