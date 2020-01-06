Home Business

Room air conditioners to now have default temperature of 24 degree Celsius: BEE

These performance standards, except default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, will be applicable from January 1, 2021, onwards.

Published: 06th January 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Monday said all room air conditioners should have a default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. This means that when the room air conditioner is switched on, it will start at 24 degree Celsius.

The central government in consultation with BEE had notified new energy performance standards for room air conditioners (RACs) on October 30, 2019, according to a statement by the power ministry.

According to the notification, all brands and types of star-labelled RACs, which are rated from one star to five stars based on their energy efficiencies and manufactured, commercially purchased or sold in India, shall ensure default setting of temperature in the room air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius, with effect from January 1, 2020.

The new norms provide that the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) as per the new standards will range from 3.30 to 5 for split and 2.70 to 3.50 for window air conditioners.

However, these performance standards, except default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, will be applicable from January 1, 2021, onwards.

The BEE launched a voluntary star-labelling programme for fixed-speed RACs in 2006 and this programme became mandatory on January 12, 2009.

Thereafter, in 2015, a voluntary star-labelling programme for inverter RACs was also started, which was further made mandatory with effect from January 1, 2018.

The BEE star-labelling programme for RACs now covers both fixed and inverter RAC up to a cooling capacity of 10,465 watts (2.97 tonne of refrigeration).

Continual enhancement in performance levels has resulted in substantial energy-efficiency improvement of about 43 per cent in the minimum energy performance standards for split units, which are the most-popular RACs sold in the market.

The ISEER is the energy performance index used for RACs and its assessment is based on the bin hours defined in ISO 16358.

The star-labelling programme for RACs has led to saving of an estimated 4.6 billion units of energy in 2017-18 and a cumulative energy saving of 46 billion units translating to a reduction of 38 million tonnes of carbon emission.

The BEE is a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It develops policies and strategies with the objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency BEE
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp