Home Business

Rupee tanks 31 paise, slips below 72/USD mark in early trade on rising crude price

Forex traders said spike in crude oil prices was largely a knee-jerk reaction to the rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Published: 06th January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 31 paise to 72.11 in early trade on Monday weighed by the spike in crude oil prices, amid rising concerns over US-Iran tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed "major retaliation" if Iran tries to avenge the killing of its key military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Forex traders said spike in crude oil prices was largely a knee-jerk reaction to the rising tensions between the US and Iran.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 72.03 then fell further to 72.11 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 31 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 71.80 against the US dollar.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One on his way back to Washington from a vacation in Florida, also said he would impose "very big sanctions" on Iraq if it follows through on a parliament vote calling for the expulsion of US troops based in the country.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 70.59 per barrel, higher by 2.90 per cent.

Besides, muted opening in domestic equities also dragged the local unit.

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 40,986.64, 477.97 down points in early trade.

The wide-based Nifty was also trading lower by 142.30 points at 12,084.35.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 1,263.05 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Friday, provisional data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies was trading unchanged at 96.84.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.55 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Rupee vs Dollar
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp