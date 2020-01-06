Home Business

Tamil Nadu government to strengthen single-window clearance system for easy biz

Now, the state government is working on improving the portal so that more industries will not have to run from one department to another to get the different clearances.

By Express News Service

In an effort to attract more investors to the state and improve its ranking in the Centre’s Ease of Doing Business surveys, the Tamil Nadu state government has planned to significantly strengthen its single-window clearance system and make it more comprehensive.

According to officials from the state’s industry department, the Tamil Nadu government is currently working on making the state’s single window portal more comprehensive by adding more services for applicants. According to sources, this move is aimed at ensuring that investors seeking to come to the state do not have to face problems in securing approvals and clearances from different departments.

“Presently, the single window portal integrates 24 services, and we are in the process of expanding it and adding about 30 more services to it,” said an official from the state industries department. Officials also pointed out that the single window clearance portal will be ready in another six months.

To avoid procedural delays in getting statutory clearances from various authorities, the Tamil Nadu had first set up a single-window facilitation mechanism under the state’s Guidance Bureau to accord in-principle composite approval for pre-project clearances at the state government level in 2017.

Now, the state government is working on improving the portal so that more industries will not have to run from one department to another to get the different clearances.

The state government is also planning to go completely paperless for the entire process and is set to introduce an online system in all the departments so that they can do away with time-consuming paperwork. “There are some departments that are yet to convert their work into the online format. This lacuna acts as a block in the implementation of the single window portal system in letter and spirit,” said an industry department official.

According to sources, alongside expanding the portal, the state government is also planning to simplify the process of getting permission from different departments like the Directorate of Town and Country Planning and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Going paperless

Apart from the single window clearance system, the Tamil Nadu government is also planning to go completely paperless for the entire process and is set to introduce an online system in all the departments so that they can do away with time-consuming paperwork.

