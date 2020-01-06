Which asset class will outperform in 2020?  

Ashok Kumar By

With the advent of every new calendar year, there is the invariable discussion about which asset class will outperform that year. The conventional asset classes usually discussed in the Indian context are the traditional ones — equity, debt, realty and gold.

Given that equities are by nature a long-term asset class, to forecast its prospects for a given year alone is somewhat futile. So also debt, or at least debt mutual funds that are often tenure-driven selections usually based on the investor’s requirement.

So instead, let us commence the discussion with realty and gold, the old Indian favourites, before returning to debt and equity.

With demonetisation dealing a deadly blow to the cash-driven realty sector, real estate prices across the country have, by and large, dropped sharply. In fact, the price drop is just one factor; the absence of demand is the bigger concern. Furthermore, with Real Estate Investment Trusts being on limited offer for retail investors, small-ticket entrants stand automatically excluded from this asset class.

Gold as an asset class remains the ultimate hedge, but it requires patience and expertise to hold and align one’s gold portfolio in correlation with equity. While sovereign gold bonds haven’t exactly excited investors, much of the money in this asset class flows towards gold ETFs and Fund of Funds offered by mutual fund houses.

While certain categories of debt mutual funds outperformed in 2019, it could be altogether another set that delivers an outperformance in 2020, given that the number of rate cuts herefrom are unlikely to be as vigorous as in 2019. On the other hand, following the series of sharp rate cuts, the fixed deposit rate has cooled off significantly. Yet, fixed deposit still remains the most popular investment avenue of many Indian investors, notwithstanding the shadow of uncertainty over the stability of certain categories of banks.

On the equities front, the indices in 2019 were largely fuelled by less than a dozen high weightage index stocks, while most stocks, particularly those from mid- and small-cap categories, took a hammering. The consensus seems to be that the rebound will come from these segments, but I believe they will still take some more time to recover. However, this would still be a good year for serious equity investors to accumulate quality stocks and bide their time as part of their longer term investment cycle.

Needless to say, asset allocation is a complex activity and there can be no standard fix that fits all requirements. One big advantage though that the Finance Minister can accord equity investors who bear the maximum risk, is revising the decision to impose capital gains on long-term equity investments and upping STT a bit to compensate. That announcement, if it comes, just might kick-start a full-fledged change in investor sentiment at the bourses with a positive spill over onto the economy.

