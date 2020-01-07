Home Business

Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5 per cent against 6.8 per cent in FY 19

At 5 per cent, India now sputters on at less than half its potential. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to intensify efforts to lift the country out of its slump.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

India's GDP will grow at 5 per cent in FY20, the government said on Tuesday. The Central Statistics Office's (CSO) fresh data suggests that the 2019 Economic Survey's estimates of 7 per cent are unlikely to be met. In FY19, GDP grew at 6.8 per cent.

At 5 per cent, India now sputters on at less than half its potential, calling on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intensify efforts and lift the country out of its slump.

Tuesday's estimates are perceived to be closer to reality as they were compiled by extrapolating real-time data of high-frequency indicators for the first seven months of the fiscal. These include IIP data between April and October 2019 and financial performance of private listed companies till September 2019.

Alarmingly, nominal GDP, evaluated at current prices, is pegged at 7.5 per cent in FY20 as against a tigerish high of 11 per cent witnessed in the previous years. The single-digit nominal growth implies that the cherished goal of $5 trillion may lose its sway and a much faster nominal growth is needed to clothe the bare bones of the economy.

As per the CSO's latest estimates, which are in line with the RBI's read of the economy, the real GDP is likely to be Rs 147.79 lakh crore as against Rs 140.78 lakh crore registered in the previous year, while gross value added (GVA) will grow at 4.9 per cent in FY20, significantly lower than 6.6 per cent in FY19.

Of the eight broad parameters used in measuring national output, all but two (namely mining and public administration) are growing at a slower pace during the current fiscal over the previous financial year. For instance, manufacturing is witnessing the sharpest correction from 6.9 per cent growth in FY19 to 2 per cent in FY20.

Similarly, if electricity, gas and other utility services grew at 7 per cent in FY19, this fiscal, they are projected to grow at 5.4 per cent. Ditto with financial, real estate and professional services, which are growing at 6.4 per cent as against 7.4 last year.

Government Final Consumption Expenditure or government spending is pegged at Rs 24.34 lakh crore this fiscal as against Rs 21.35 lakh crore in FY19. At current and constant prices, they are estimated at 11.9 and 11.3 per cent respectively during FY20, as against 11.2 and 10.7 per cent respectively in FY19.

Similarly, private final consumption expenditure is estimated at 60.2 and 57.4 per cent respectively in FY20 as against 59.4 per cent and 56.9 per cent respectively in FY19.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation or investments are expected to see a modest growth at Rs 57.42 lakh crore in FY 20 as against Rs 55.70 lakh crore in FY19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP Gross Domestic Product GDP growth GDP estimate
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp