Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

By PTI

CHENNAI: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has waived non-maintenance charges on all savings accounts besides offering lower transaction charges to customers.

The bank said it offers upto 7.5 per cent per annum on savings and upto 8.25 per cent per annum on fixed deposits and 0.60 per cent extra for senior citizens.

"We intend to further strengthen our liability franchise with a focus on growing our retail deposit and CASA deposit base to provide us with a stable and low-cost source of funding," the bank's president and country head-branch banking, liabilities, Murali V said in a press release.

Premature closure of accounts and partial withdrawal is also permitted for senior citizens, according to the release.