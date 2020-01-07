Home Business

Godrej consumer goods’ demand still facing challenges

The company expects gradual improvement in consumer demand in the quarters ahead driven by good monsoon and government stimuli.

Industrialist Adi Godrej (Photo | EPS)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), the maker of Cinthol soap and GoodKnight mosquito repellent, said it's domestic demand continued to face challenges impacted by the worst consumption slowdown in nearly a decade.

However, new launches, robust promotions and an uptick in demand for its household insecticides portfolio have provided some cushion with the company posting a marginally higher than mid-single-digit sales growth in the third quarter.

“In India, despite weak demand conditions, we continued our marginally higher than mid-single-digit volume growth trend during the quarter. The uplift in volume growth was led by a gradual recovery in household insecticides, new product launches, effective marketing campaigns and tactical consumer offers. The sales value growth also mirrors the trend of past few quarter’s sales value growths,” GCPL said in its quarterly update on Monday.

GCPL’s update comes as a host of consumer goods companies are set to announce their earnings later this month.

The Adi Godrej Group’s flagship consumer goods company also said that its international business from where it draws a significant part of its business put up a decent performance barring in parts of Latin America. In Indonesia, the company recorded close to high single-digit constant currency sales growth “amidst an improving demand environment in the home and personal care space”.

It also recovered with higher than mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth in GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), reversing the trend of the past few quarters. The performance was driven by improved performance in South Africa and rest of Africa and the Middle East cluster. The company expects gradual improvement in consumer demand in the quarters ahead driven by a good monsoon and government stimuli.

Domestic demand for fast-moving consumer goods makers fell as rural growth slowed and wages stagnated curtailing consumers’ propensity to spend. Analysts say sales growth of consumer companies should remain subdued in the third quarter. Lower input costs, however, may offer some relief to companies, providing them with room to spend on promotions/price-offs and other offers to drive category volumes. This would further impact sales growth in the quarter,” said Krishnan Sambamoorthy, consumer analyst with Motilal Oswal.

A sharp movement up in commodity costs could also impact margins, but the same might reflect in gross margins with a lag of a quarter or two, depending on inventory levels and forward covers, he added. Last week, Marico also said its hair oil and coconut oil verticals dipped marginally in the third quarter, leading to a slight decline in volume growth of its domestic business.

