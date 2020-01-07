Home Business

India prepares to bear brunt as Iran-US tension escalates

Experts opine that another aspect that can take a hit is the development of the Chabahar Port.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani at the Islamic Revolution square in Tehran (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As tension between Baghdad and Washington continues to escalate after the US forces killed top Iranian military man Major General Qasem Soleimani in a strike on Friday, India gears up to face the brunt.

Though an Iranian minister has assured that New Delhi will remain unaffected, oil prices have already seen an increase. India imports a large quantity of oil from the Middle East and prices have escalated after the US imposed sanctions on the Middle Eastern country following President Donald Trump backing out of a nuclear deal.

According to research scholars at the Institute of Conflict Management, things could take a downward spiral if Iran decides to retaliate. “One thing Iran can do is to block the Strait of Hormuz. It is the channel through which most of the global oil trade takes place,” said a scholar from the institute, who did not want to be named.

A few months ago, India had turned to the US and Venezuela for oil after it stopped imports from Iran following Washington-imposed sanctions. Oil bought from the Middle Eastern region is cheaper than the one imported from the US as Iran, among other Gulf countries, offer waivers on insurance and freight charges.

Experts opine that another aspect that can take a hit is the development of the Chabahar Port.
The port, which is being developed as a joint venture between Iran, India and Afghanistan, would largely be unaffected.

“However, it cannot be ruled out that the development of the port can be hit in the future,” he said. If affected, it would be a significant development as the Chinese are looking to leave a footprint in the region through the development of the Gwadar Port in Pakistan, which is less than 100 km from Chabahar.

Qasem Soleimani US Iran
