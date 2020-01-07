Oil cools marginally, Sensex regains 460 points

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Nifty regained the 12,000-mark while Sensex clawed back 460 points as global markets reversed course over easing crude oil prices on Tuesday.

Global benchmark, Brent fell 1.19 per cent to trade at $68 a barrel on Tuesday morning.

At 9.40 a.m., the Sensex was quoting 41,142.40 up 465.77 points or 1.15 per cent. It opened sharply higher at 40,983.04 from its previous close of 40,676.63.

The broader Nifty jumped 142 points to trade at 12,134.90.

All the Nifty sectoral indices except Nifty IT index were trading in the green. Nifty PSU Bank index gained over 2 per cent.