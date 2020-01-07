Home Business

PM Kisan scheme: 50 per cent farmers to be covered this year

The scheme, which came into effect from December 1, 2018, provides Rs 2,000 each in three instalments for every four months to the farmer families.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:09 PM

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to miss this year target of reimbursement under the PM Kisan scheme, mainly on account of lack of updated data about farmers to be given by state governments.

“The government will not be able to meet the target this year under the PM Kisan scheme. One is a tight revenue position and another is lack of authentic data from state governments. So we expect to cover only 50 per cent of farmers this year,” said an official, Department of Expenditure.

The scheme, which came into effect from December 1, 2018, provides Rs 2,000 each in three instalments for every four months to the farmer families. It has identified about 14 crore farmers to be benefitted under the scheme and had made budgetary provision of Rs 75,000 crore for this financial year.

However, out of 14 crore farmers, the centre had not been able to collect even complete data, forget disbursing loans and as, on December 30, the Centre has data of about nine crore farmers, the official said. So far the Centre has spent about Rs 45,000 crore under the scheme. Also, the centre has suspected that about 50,000 farmers, out of this list may be fake owing to failure to provide authentic details.

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a total of Rs 12 thousand crore has been deposited under the third tranche of the scheme, covering six crore farmers. Meanwhile, the Centre has blamed it on some states for not sharing details of farmers.“West Bengal has over 70 lakh farmers, but the state has refused to share details. That is why we are not able to disburse there,” he said.

