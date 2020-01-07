Stockbrokers raise concerns over SEBI circular on margins in cash segment

By Express News Service

Stockbrokers have raised serious concerns over the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular on margins in the cash segment that came into effect from January 1.

The market regulator, reversing the practice of upfront collection of margins in the cash segment, has said brokers are not allowed to set their own risk management framework and decide the quantum of margin they want to collect from clients. A forum of brokers is meeting on Tuesday with the regulator to sort out the issue.

“The move taken by SEBI is in favour of traders and would build confidence,” says a senior independent investment consultant.

According to the circular, brokers are not allowed to decide how and the quantum of margin they want to collect from clients. SEBI has mandated them to give upfront payment of the margin which will affect the brokers' relationship with their trading clients.

It may further help to create transparency in trading. “Earlier, there were too many defaults from the broking firms,” says the consultant.

However, the broking firms say SEBI's circular will increase complexities in their business process. They say it forces brokers to insist that trading members deposit their depositories and securities.