Tata Motors trims production as market weakens

Total vehicle production stood at 48,350 units in December 2019 as against 57,897 units manufactured during the same month last year, the company said

Published: 07th January 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has on Monday reported a 16.1 per cent cut production in December 2019 to 48,350 units as against 57,897 units manufactured during the same month last year. The reduction in production comes at a time when the overall demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) has taken a hit and automobile makers are clearing their inventory level in” dealer showrooms for a smoother BS-VI transition.

“Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BSVI,” Mayank Pareek, President, PV Business Unit, Tata Motors had said on January 1 when the company announced its January sales. PV sales was down 10 per cent at 12,785 units last month as against 14,260 units a year ago.

“Having almost completed our planned production and despatches of BSIV, we will start moving to BSVI production and despatches from January and step up our volumes in the coming months,” Pareek noted.

Production of compact segment vehicles such as Zest, Bolt, Tiago and Tigor stood at 4,901 units as against 7,775 units in December 2019, down 37 per cent, while it saw an uptick of 16 per cent on the production of utility vehicles such as Nexon, Harrier and Hexa which witnessed 4,350 units.

The carmaker produced zero units of its cheapest car Nano and sold none during the month, giving a clear indication that it would officially discontinue the popular car soon.

On the commercial vehicle front, production stood at 29,426 units last month as against 32,551 units in December 2018, down by 9.6 per cent. Others including India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki had also trimmed production earlier owing to the severe slowdown.

Carmakers cut production amid slowdown

Automakers including India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, have taken a production cut in response to the ongoing economic slowdown. In the CV segment, Ashok Leyland had also suspended production at some of its plants

