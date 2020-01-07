Home Business

Tata sells 15,000 units of Harrier in one year

The figures, according to Tata, might be impressive but is ridiculously lower than the other two launches in the SUV segment last year—the Kia Seltos or MG Hector.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tata group

Image for representational purpose for Tata group companies (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

One of Tata Motors most important vehicles launched last year — the Harrier — has completed one year. During this period the carmaker sold a little over 15,000 units of the SUV which employed Tata’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy.

The figures, according to Tata, might be impressive but is ridiculously lower than the other two launches in the SUV segment last year—the Kia Seltos or MG Hector.

Seltos, which is almost Rs 3 lakh cheaper than Harrier, has become the highest-selling SUV in the country with 45,294 dispatches in just five months, while Hector surpassed Harrier by selling 15,930 units in just six months.  Even the old horse —the Hyundai Creta sells more than Harrier.

The below-than-expected performance of the SUV in the Indian PV market comes even as the car received good reviews by experts and has a strong road presence. Many also termed the aggressive pricing policy of rival carmakers and an overall slowdown in the demand for cars to have impacted Harrier sales.   

The Harrier range starts from Rs 12.99 lakh and is available only in diesel variant, which is another setback of the SUV. It is powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine and currently comes with a 6-speed standard manual gearbox. Harrier was the first vehicle to be built on the new OMEGArc platform.
To push sales, Tata Motors has now come up with #1WithMyHarrier campaign across the country where it is giving a host of benefits to its existing consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Harrier
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp