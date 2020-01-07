Home Business

Why old people don’t like newbie cars?

By Murad Ali Baig
What is it about cars that has young people drooling with desire but seem to leave their parents unmoved? The age gap is not just about years but also about attitudes. If the latest computers, cars, cell phones or digital cameras don’t turn you on you are definitely BC… or ‘Before’ the aforementioned 'C's.

But if you talk to young people or to some of the young-at-heart people, they will wax eloquent about the latest gadgets. They are the AC… or ‘After’ the ‘C’s generation. Sadly you will find that most people over forty are BC. Many girls are only mildly interested in cars but women are wired to talk so they can be wizards with mobiles.

With a compression of microchips has also come a compression of time and spellings. So there are now many imaginative acronyms for commonplace things. The Page Three People, or P3P’s, can be pretty young things (PYT’s) but BTM’s are not big derrieres to pinch but Behanjees Turned Mod.

We have all got used to acronyms like AB, SRK or Ash for some of our popular film stars but now many young people also have a brand new language for communication. And the SMS messages erupting from millions of mobiles are not just short but cryptic as well. So a message that ends with LOL does not mean lolling about but means Lots Of Love.

If you try chatting with the chatterati of the internet chatrooms in your elegant English they will ROFL… (Roll On the Floor Laughing) because hi-speed chat has no time for old-fashioned spellings or grammar. If U R not impressed by all this it is clearly B4U and U R definitely BC.

When teenagers pepper their sentences with words like F2T, BION, ICCL, GTG and BK they are confident that their parents will not understand that these mean Free to talk, Believe It Or Not, I Couldn’t Care Less, Got To Go and Big Kiss. But if there is a parental intrusion the email will transmit PBM, or Parent Behind Me before shutting down.

The AC generation now begins early. Seven-year-old Aswin.com (as he calls himself) is not only better than his dad on the computer where he has already mastered everything from paintbox and photoshop but he can identify any car when shown just the taillights in any ad. Adults go into a suspended hush when he chatters on about torque and fuel efficiency.

He knows all about video games, palm pilots, digital cameras, MP3’s and other gadgets and knows all the popular films and music. He is already a global person familiar with many 4N lands who thinks that he can get from Andalusia to Zanzibar at the touch of a mouse. His handwriting and grammar may be atrocious but the speed of his communication with his pals is not just Gr8 but blinding.

The pen may be mightier than the sword but the chip will soon rule the world. While BC’s may brood about social injustices, AC’s are firmly rooted in the global world of the future. The sad truth is the AC’s will soon inherit the earth so all you BC’s will have to get down from elevating issues like ideology and inequality because the remorseless pace of change will soon make even these obsolete.

Sadly BC’s (and that can also mean the vulgar Punjabi version of these letters) still rule India’s politics, bureaucracy, courts and corporate offices but as the young begin replacing their elders a rising inferno will blow away all the old barriers as well as the even more decayed fossils clinging to them.

Senior automobile analyst

