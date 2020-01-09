CCI asks e-commerce firms to increase transparency

By Express News Service

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has recommended a series of transparency measures for the nascent Indian e-commerce market, which it believes will help deal will problems of information asymmetry and have a positive influence on competition.

The competition watchdog’s report comes after a study initiated by the agency in April last year to identify impediments to competition, if any, emerging from e-commerce. The study released on Wednesday highlights issues that may directly or indirectly have a bearing on the competition.

“These include the lack of platform neutrality, unfair platform-to-business contract terms, exclusive contracts between online marketplace platforms and sellers/service providers, platform price parity restrictions and deep discounts,” CCI said.

“Bargaining power imbalance and information asymmetry between e-commerce marketplace platforms and their business users are at the core of many issues that have come up in the study,” the report said.

While many of these cases would need to be examined on a case-by-case basis, the CCI has nevertheless released a set of recommendations, which it says will help platforms keep away from antitrust and competition-based violations.

A few areas for self-regulation that CCI has suggested to e-commerce players, many of whom are start-ups, include increased transparency in terms of search rankings; collection, use and sharing of data; user review and ratings mechanisms; revisions in their terms of contract and discount policies.

The CCI has advocated that e-commerce firms self-regulate by putting in place these transparency measures.

In terms of search rankings, the CCI recommended that the platforms should set out a general description of their search ranking parameters in “plain and intelligible language” in their terms and conditions. The main parameters need to be laid out on what possibilities there are to influence rankings by business users via direct or indirect remuneration.

A clear, transparent policy should be set in place on how the platform would use the data collected and the potential/actual sharing of it with third parties or related entities, CCI said. “Adequate transparency over user review and rating mechanisms is necessary for ensuring information symmetry, a prerequisite for fair competition,” it said, adding that reviews for only verified purchases should be published and mechanisms should be devised to prevent fraudulent reviews or ratings.

The CCI has also suggested that e-commerce platforms should notify business partners of any proposed changes in terms and conditions and that these changes should not be implemented before the expiry of a notice period.

Finally, the CCI highlighted issues that deep discounting poses to stakeholders and said that a clear and transparent policy on discounts needs to be brought out, with details on the “basis of discount rates funded by platforms for different products/suppliers and the implications of participation/non-participation in discount schemes”.