Home Business

CCI asks e-commerce firms to increase transparency

Search rankings, data sharing among areas where clarity was sought

Published: 09th January 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

online shopping, debit card, credit card, shopping

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has recommended a series of transparency measures for the nascent Indian e-commerce market, which it believes will help deal will problems of information asymmetry and have a positive influence on competition.

The competition watchdog’s report comes after a study initiated by the agency in April last year to identify impediments to competition, if any, emerging from e-commerce. The study released on Wednesday highlights issues that may directly or indirectly have a bearing on the competition.

“These include the lack of platform neutrality, unfair platform-to-business contract terms, exclusive contracts between online marketplace platforms and sellers/service providers, platform price parity restrictions and deep discounts,” CCI said.

“Bargaining power imbalance and information asymmetry between e-commerce marketplace platforms and their business users are at the core of many issues that have come up in the study,” the report said.
While many of these cases would need to be examined on a case-by-case basis, the CCI has nevertheless released a set of recommendations, which it says will help platforms keep away from antitrust and competition-based violations.

A few areas for self-regulation that CCI has suggested to e-commerce players, many of whom are start-ups, include increased transparency in terms of search rankings; collection, use and sharing of data; user review and ratings mechanisms; revisions in their terms of contract and discount policies.  

The CCI has advocated that e-commerce firms self-regulate by putting in place these transparency measures.

In terms of search rankings, the CCI recommended that the platforms should set out a general description of their search ranking parameters in “plain and intelligible language” in their terms and conditions. The main parameters need to be laid out on what possibilities there are to influence rankings by business users via direct or indirect remuneration.

A clear, transparent policy should be set in place on how the platform would use the data collected and the potential/actual sharing of it with third parties or related entities, CCI said. “Adequate transparency over user review and rating mechanisms is necessary for ensuring information symmetry, a prerequisite for fair competition,” it said, adding that reviews for only verified purchases should be published and mechanisms should be devised to prevent fraudulent reviews or ratings.

The CCI has also suggested that e-commerce platforms should notify business partners of any proposed changes in terms and conditions and that these changes should not be implemented before the expiry of a notice period.

Finally, the CCI highlighted issues that deep discounting poses to stakeholders and said that a clear and transparent policy on discounts needs to be brought out, with details on the “basis of discount rates funded by platforms for different products/suppliers and the implications of participation/non-participation in discount schemes”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Competition Commission of India CCI
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp