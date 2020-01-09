Home Business

Crystal Crop acquires 3 brands from Corteva

Crystal Crop Protection Limited, manufacturer of agro-chemical products, has acquired three insecticide brands from US-based Corteva Agriscience company.

By Express News Service

The three brands acquired by Crystal are Dursban, Nurelle-D and Predator brands in India. Ankur Aggarwal, managing director, Crystal Crop said, “This acquisition is a part of Crystal’s strategy to add value to its business and ensure growth for all its stakeholders. We believe such strategic acquisitions would improve our competitiveness, further help in diversifying our product portfolio and thus strengthen our market presence across India.”

The acquisition will boost the company’s growth and revenue. This is Crystal’s fifth acquisition in last two years. It started its acquisition spree two years ago by acquiring a manufacturing facility at Nagpur from Cytec India. Crystal has made a number of acquisitions in the past few years. Crystal has signed an agreement with Germany's BASF SE in 2016 to acquire  Bavistin for use in India. Crystal also acquired Hyderabad-based company Rohini-Seeds Pvt Ltd and Rohini Bio-seeds and Agri-tech Pvt Ltd in 2011, which has brought its presence in the seeds market.

