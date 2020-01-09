Economic slowdown: Government directs banks to go soft on small business in loan repayment

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has directed banks to go soft on recoveries from small businesses in loan repayment, in the backdrop of the current economic slowdown, which has hit the MSME sector hard.

Currently, as per norms, banks have to declare an account as NPA, if the repayment is not done for three months. However, banks have the discretion to allow the account to continue as normal if a partial payment is done.

However, given the economic slowdown and inability of a large number of accounts, mostly in the MSME sector to repay on time, the finance ministry has asked bankers to be ‘considerate’ by trying to keep the account active.

“The earlier directive last year was very strict regarding NPA norms and the staffs were asked to refer to the account as NPA if the extension is already done once in a financial year. But there are thousands of accounts where extension had been given multiple times by depositing a minimum amount to keep them running,” said a senior banker, Bank of Baroda.

The official added that in an internal circular to zonal offices it has suggested that MSME accounts should be declared NPAs only when no options are left.

On September 19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked banks not to declare any stressed loan account of MSMEs as NPA till March 2020 and work on recasting debt.

However, while banks are taking lean approach to these businesses, they are also refraining from extending big loan amount to MSMEs.

The latest RBI report further supports it. While loans to micro and small businesses shrank 3.4 per cent since the beginning of FY20, advances to medium-sized firms contracted 3.6 per cent.

