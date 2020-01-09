Indian domestic passenger traffic hits 11.3 per cent growth in November: IATA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reaching double digits for the first time since January 2019, domestic passenger traffic growth in India jumped to 11.3 per cent in November as compared to the corresponding month of 2018, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.

"However, economic growth (in India) in the third quarter was the weakest in around six years amid a broad-based slowdown that is affecting many sectors of the economy. This will present a more challenging environment for the industry going forward," said a statement issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.