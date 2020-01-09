L&T Infra to provide Rs 518 crore term loan to AG&P India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: L&T Infrastructure Finance on Wednesday said that it has signed an agreement with Singapore-based AG&P Group's Indian subsidiary to provide it Rs 518 crore as term loan to develop City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer in Rajashtan and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

AG&P CGD India Pvt Ltd holds the exclusive licenses to build CGD networks to sell natural gas in these two Geographic Areas (GAs) in addition to ten other GAs across India. These networks are being developed to provide millions of people with compressed natural gas (CNG) for their vehicles and piped natural gas for their homes and businesses.

AG&P CGD India was awarded 12 GAs under the ninth and tenth bidding rounds for CGD licenses held by Petroleum Natural Gas and Regulatory Board. These licenses allow AG&P to supply natural gas to 12 GAs covering 28 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. AG&P is building over 1,500 CNG stations, supported by at least 1,800 km of steel pipelines.

"We are deeply honoured by the trust that L&T Infrastructure Finance has placed in AG&P CGD to deliver these critical CGD networks, which will bring clean and affordable safe fuel to households and consumers who drive as well as to transportation, industrial and commercial," said Abhilesh Gupta, CFO, AG&P Group.