Home Business

Sensex rallies over 500 points; Nifty reclaims 12,100

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 515.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 748.40 crore on Wednesday.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 500 points in opening session on Thursday as global markets rebounded after the US offered to embrace peace with the Iranian leadership in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

After hitting a peak of 41,318.18, the 30-share BSE index was trading 449.56 points or 1.10 per cent higher at 41,267.30.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 134.05 points or 1.11 per cent to 12,159.40. SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.19 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, TCS was the sole stock trading in the red. In the previous session, Sensex ended 51.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, down at 40,817.74, while Nifty shed 27.60 points, or 0.23 per cent, to finish at 12,025.35.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 515.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 748.40 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic investors turned positive as global equities rebounded after US President Donald Trump offered to embrace peace with Iran.

Claiming that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq, Trump called on Iran to "work together" to eliminate the Islamic State.

In a direct message to the Iranian leaders and the people, Trump said the United States was "ready to embrace peace with all who seek it".

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 2 per cent. Exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Wednesday. Brent crude futures rose over 0.69 per cent to USD 65.89 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 22 paise to 71.47 against the US dollar in morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp