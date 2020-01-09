Home Business

Uber to roll out PIN verification, RideCheck for enhanced user safety

Through 'Guardian', Ola tracks all on-going trips by analysing ride indicators like route deviations, unexpected and midway stops.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride hailing platform Uber on Thursday said it will roll out new safety features, including a PIN verification for starting trips and RideCheck for long, unexpected stops, for users in India.

Interestingly, Uber's rival Ola already offer some of these features on its platform.

It launched the OTP feature in 2017, while Ola Guardian feature was launched in September 2018 and recently in over 16 cities globally.

Through 'Guardian', Ola tracks all on-going trips by analysing ride indicators like route deviations, unexpected and midway stops.

Based on the indicators and time of travel, Ola's Safety Response Team (SRT) provides assistance to customers.

Under the PIN verification feature, Uber users will receive a four-digit code when they book a ride that is to be shared with the driver partner to start the ride. Users will have to activate the feature in the app's setting.

Uber Senior Director of Global Safety Products Sachin Kansal said the feature is under pilot and should be rolled out to users in the next few weeks.

"In addition to the PIN, we are also working on advanced technologies that will feature ultrasound waves to automatically transmit the PIN for verifying rides," he added.

The RideCheck feature will enable Uber to flag certain trip irregularities, like long, unexpected stops or midway drops that might, in some rare cases, indicate an increased safety risk, especially for women.

"If an anomaly is detected, Uber will initiate a RideCheck by reaching out to both the rider and the driver through a push notification," Kansal said.

He added that the feature is being rolled out and will be available to all users in the country over the next two weeks.

Also, a pilot is being run in Delhi and Kolkata to see if riders would prefer a call over a push notification, Kansal said.

Talking about the audio recording feature, he said both riders and driver-partners can record audio during the ride.

"This audio is encrypted and can only be either deleted or shared with Uber. Neither party will be able to hear the recording. Once shared, the audio can help our agents better understand the issue and resolve them," he said.

The feature is currently in pilot in Mexico and Brazil, and Uber will look at testing it in the Indian market later this year.

Kansal said privacy is an important aspect and Uber will ensure compliance with local laws.

"Over the last three years, we have introduced several features to enhance safety standards on our platform. We have been piloting and refining these features in different markets globally to ensure that they work for riders and driver-partners," Kansal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber RideCheck Ola
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp