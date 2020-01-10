Ashok Leyland partners with ABB to develop e-buses with flash-charge tech

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Switzerland-based ABB Power Products and Systems to develop a pilot electric bus, based on ABB’s innovative flash-charge technology, TOSA.

According to the company, the MoU will help expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India.

Under the MoU, ABB Power Grids’ business in India will be responsible for planning, design, engineering, installation and commissioning of the TOSA charging system, while Ashok Leyland will have the scope of manufacturing and supplying electric buses compatible with TOSA.

The TOSA technology tops up the battery in just seconds, while passengers get on and off the bus. This avoids the need to take the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement, thus minimising the size of the fleet while increasing passenger-carrying capacity.

“We are pushing the boundaries of e-mobility with our flash-charging technology for buses to contribute to a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.

The aim is to provide a zero local emission mass public transportation bus system with high passenger capacity. We are pleased to be working with Ashok Leyland in advancing responsible urban mobility,” said N Venu, MD, ABB Power Products and Systems India.