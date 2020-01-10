Bank loan fraud case: ED attaches assets of ICICI's former CEO Chanda Kochhar

Home Business

Former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar

Former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar (File Photo | PTI)

Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe against former ICICI Bank Chairman Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar's Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her, they said.

The book value of the attached assets is Rs 78 crore, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving loans by the bank to the Videocon group.

Kochhar was accused of granting a loan of Rs 3,250-crore to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon group in 2012 in return for a deal in NuPower Renewables and Supreme Energy, a clean-energy firm run by her husband Deepak Kochhar.

On October 4, 2018, Kochhar stepped down from her post as the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank. The CBI had later issued a lookout circular (LoC) against Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon group, to ensure they cannot travel out of India. 

(This is a developing story)

