Can Coal be India's saviour to kick-start economic growth?

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

Can coal be India’s saviour? Perhaps, that’s what the government is hoping for with its latest move to allow businesses, including non-coal firms to participate in the upcoming auction in an effort to kick-start the country’s moribund economic growth.

Till now, foreign investment was only allowed in coal mines allotted for captive use, meaning for use by the companies themselves and was not allowed to be traded in the open market. But now with economic growth decelerating to a six-and-a-half-year-low of 4.5% in the September quarter, the government is trying to attract foreign investment to get economic growth back on track.

While domestic firms hailed the move calling it a long-pending reform and will go a long way in reducing coal imports worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore, not everyone is convinced the move will do much to benefit the coal industry.

“The initiative is expected to encourage private players to participate in the auctions to be held to reallocate the captive coal blocks that were cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2014. This would, however, be limited in the longer term by the move towards clean energy which can evoke constrained interest by new players,” said Rashmi Rawat, analyst, Care Ratings.

According to coal secretary Anil Kumar, “the move will allow FDI to come in and it will also allow those people who are not in the coal sector but want to get into it for commercial mining.” Officials also believe this is a key step that will open the door for global giants like Peabody, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to access the world's fifth-largest coal reserves.

Meanwhile, there has been no evidence yet that the earlier steps are bearing fruit. This is primarily because of a new global trend of coal majors exiting coal mining either entirely or divesting historic investments.

Earlier in August 2019, the government allowed 100 per cent foreign investment in mining of coal and also allowed auction of coal-bearing areas to private parties for commercial mining in February when Rio had said that it is “no longer active in any form of coal production.” BHP had also said it was not keen in investing in the energy coal businesses for the lack of commercial viability. “...we do think this is a business whose demand will be under pressure, partly because of the transition towards cleaner air and to confront the challenge of global warming.”

However, optimists say this time it could attract foreign investments as India plans to float global tenders for the first time for as many as 40 coal mining blocks in March. The recent auction of captive coal mines had received a tepid response with only 29 out of 204 coal blocks been auctioned so far.