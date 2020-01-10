India restricts import of palm oil, may hit Malaysia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has placed restrictions on the free import of palm oil through a notification, in a move widely seen as aimed at hitting Malaysia in an escalation of a diplomatic row between the two nations over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks on Kashmir and on the Citizenship Amendment Act.The commerce ministry in a notification on Wednesday declared that refined palm oil import were no longer on the list of goods which can be freely imported and were now in the “restricted” category requiring a permission.

Analysts saw this as a move to stop importers from buying Malaysian goods, which would mean India will take its business to Indonesia. India is Malaysia’s largest buyer of palm oil but accounts for 28 per cent of India’s import of 5 million tones. Indonesia accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India’s palm oil imports and its share is likely to go up, said commodity traders.

India had already raised taxes on refined palm oil from Malaysia for six months in September to 50 per cent from the previous 45 per cent as a safeguard against import spikes. Soon afterwards Mahathir was quoted commenting on India’s revocation of special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir, sparking a threat by India’s edible oil traders of boycotting Malay palm oil.

Though Mahathir refused to withdraw his comments, Malaysia tried to make amends by offering to increase imports of crude sugar and buffalo meat from India. India refused to accept that the trade measure is a tit-for-tat row, leaving room for reconciliation. “The notification on the palm oil import is not country specific but product specific.

One has to keep in mind that the status of relationship between two countries is an important factor for bilateral trade,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Ever since Mahathir has come back to power, India-Malaysia relations have been nose-diving with among other irritants – the nation’s refusal to hand over Zakir Naik, a radical preacher wanted in India for various cases.