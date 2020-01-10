Home Business

India's oil demand growth to overtake China by mid-2020s: IEA

IEA projected India's oil demand to reach 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2024 from 4.4 million bpd in 2017.

Published: 10th January 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

gas, natural gas, oil, fuel, Hydrocarbons, energy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's oil demand growth will overtake China by mid-2020s, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday asking the world's third-largest energy consumer to raise the capacity of strategic oil storages as insurance against disruptions.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said India's current strategic oil storage of 10 days of its imports is not enough to protect it in "rainy days".

IEA projected India's oil demand to reach 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2024 from 4.4 million bpd in 2017. China's demand growth is likely to be slightly lower than that of India by the mid-2020s.

"India is the world's third-largest consumer of oil, the fourth-largest oil refiner and a net exporter of refined (petroleum) products.

The rate of growth of India's oil consumption is expected to surpass that of China in the mid-2020s, making India a very attractive market for refinery investment," IEA said the 'India 2020 Energy Policy Review' released here.

Speaking to reporters after the release, Birol said India today is the third-largest oil market behind the US and China.

Its "demand will go up significantly in the next years to come" on the back rise in oil consumption for mobility, as cooking fuel and in the petrochemical industry.

The IEA, which coordinates the release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) among developed countries in times of emergency, said it is important for India to expand its reserves.

"Therefore India's current (strategic) stock equivalent to 10 days of imports will need to increase in order to protect India in the rainy days in the oil market," he said.

India has built underground storages at Padur and Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore and Padur in Karnataka to stock 5.33 million tonnes of crude oil.

The storage capacity is equivalent to less than 10 days of India's oil imports. In the second phase, similar storages are planned at Chandikhol in Odisha and Padur in Karnataka for another 6.5 million tonnes of oil.

"I think the current capacity is a good start but, looking at the growing demand, this has to increase," he said.

"I do not want to give a specific number to India but I want to give specific advice, the advise is there is a need to increase capacity and increase it continuously."

"He said India like other countries has economic priorities, but "has to prepare itself for rainy days, it is very important, especially in this world which is becoming a dangerous world and many of the oil-exporting countries and choke points are being discussed."

IEA member countries maintain 90 days of strategic stockpile, he said adding IEA was in discussion with the Indian government on how to improve the current stock capacity so that the country can become a full-time member of IEA.

India currently is an associate member. "In the oil markets, if it is not rainy it is always cloudy," he said.

India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil needs, of which 65 per cent is from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz, the IEA said, adding that the country's oil refining capacity will rise to about 8 million bpd by 2025 from about 5 million bpd at present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oil demand India China
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp