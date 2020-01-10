IT companies may report muted earnings in third quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top five IT companies — TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and Tech Mahindra — are likely to start the new year with a muted growth, when they announce their third-quarter results, following a seasonally weak quarter due to holidays and furloughs and continued challenges in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail verticals.

Brokerages expect these firms will grow in the range of 1.3 to 3.5 per cent in sequential terms. For Infosys, which is all set to kick off the earnings season this Friday, the October-December has been challenging as two-whistleblower letters surfaced, accusing its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of accounting malpractices. Its leadership had a tough time building confidence among clients and investors and it remains to be seen if the leadership has been able to sail through the choppy waters.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan expects Infosys to report 3.5 per cent YoY profit growth at `4,201 crore and 8.3 per cent sales growth at `23,166 crore. Strong deal wins and robust pipeline should set it up firmly on sustained growth, noted Edelweiss.