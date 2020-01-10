Home Business

Policy changes, JioMart pose rising risks to global e-commerce players in India: Fitch

While an e-commerce policy is still in the works, it is likely to take effect in March, Fitch Solutions said in a statement.

Published: 10th January 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fitch Solutions on Friday said international e-commerce firms in India face the risk of increasingly coming under pressure in the current year due to key policy changes and Reliance Retail venturing into the digital market space.

While an e-commerce policy is still in the works, it is likely to take effect in March, Fitch Solutions said in a statement.

In addition to the earlier draft guidelines, which ban global online retailers from selling products from companies or affiliates in which they own an equity interest, the government is examining the possibility to set up a regulatory authority to resolve disputes between large online retailers and small enterprises in the country.

"Despite the continued investment, our view is that international e-commerce players (including Amazon India and Flipkart) face the risk of increasingly coming under pressure in 2020 due to key policy changes and Reliance Retail entering the digital market space with new e-commerce platform JioMart, in January 2020," it said.

Smaller retailers have been claiming that companies such as Amazon India and Flipkart are pricing them out of the market.

"Under the new policy, international e-commerce companies in India would be banned from influencing pricing, employing unfair promotional activities, as well as misrepresenting the quality or features of their product offering," Fitch Solutions said.

E-commerce players will also be compelled to store generated data on servers in India. This would put an additional burden on international players, which will be urged to establish local centres for the collection and storage of their data.

Fitch Solutions further said that the days for deep price promotions on online platforms are likely to be numbered in India.

"In addition, we project a significant acceleration of online purchases of food and drink products in 2020 and the remainder of our medium-term forecast to 2023," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fitch JioMart
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp