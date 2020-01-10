Home Business

Sensex ends 147 points higher; Infosys up over 1 per cent

Published: 10th January 2020 04:26 PM

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex settled 147 points higher on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank and Infosys ahead of the earnings season.

After rallying 323 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index pared some gains to end 147.37 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 41,599.72.

The broader Nifty scaled its life-time (intra-day) high of 12,311.20, before ending 40.90 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 12,256.80.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.47 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled for release after market hours.

Other gainers included Ultratech Cement, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints and HUL. ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan and Bharti Airtel were among the losers, shedding up to 1.11 per cent.

According to traders, focus has now shifted to quarterly earnings and the Union Budget. Investors are expecting measures from the government to revive the economy which has led to broad-based participation in equities.

Further, easing geopolitical tensions have also kept market mood upbeat, they said. Brent crude oil futures slipped 0.31 per cent to USD 65.17 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to 71.03 per US dollar (intra-day). Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 0.91 per cent higher, while Shanghai closed with losses. European markets started on a tepid note.

