Home Business

Tata Motors, Volkswagen gear up for a grand show

Volkswagen believes that its line-up would democratise the market in their respective segments.

Published: 10th January 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

A young visitor to the Express Auto Expo clicks a snap of Skoda Rapid.

A young visitor to the Express Auto Expo clicks a snap of Skoda Rapid. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors on Thursday said it will showcase a record 26 vehicles — 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicles — at the Auto Expo to be held in Greater Noida from February 7-12, 2020. The line-up includes four global launches.

Separately, German auto giant Volkswagen said it will unveil its biggest SUV offensive portfolio in the upcoming expo — four new SUVs which it will launch over next two years. Some of the models Tata may display and launch at the expo are Nexon facelift, the Nexon EV, the Altron EV, and the company’s upcoming flagship seven-seater SUV Tata Gravitas.

“We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020, which are not only BS-VI ready, but also are designed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers,” said Guenter Butschek, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors.

He said the theme of the company’s pavilion at the expo is Connected to India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solution. Tata Motors also announced the building of a commonly connected vehicle architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across commercial, passenger and electric vehicles, to enable the extended digital ecosystem for its customers. It is also set to transit into BSVI emission norms from January onwards.

“The Tata Motors team has tirelessly worked towards a seamless transition to the BS-VI regime. With the customer at the centre of our plans, we have designed and engineered our products, keeping in mind the duty cycles and growing aspirations. From January 2020, we will be introducing over 100 lead models with over 1,000 variants,” said Rajendra Petkar, president and chief technology officer, Tata Motors.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen believes that its line-up would democratise the market in their respective segments. “Owing to ever-increasing consumer preferences for SUVs, Volkswagen plans to heavily focus on introducing its global line-up of SUV portfolio for the Indian market. Keeping in line with the brand’s core USP of building quality, safety and fun-to-drive elements, each of these cars will democratise the market in their respective segments,” the company said.

“We understand the rapidly changing preferences of our Indian consumers and in line with the same, we will introduce one of our biggest SUV offensive portfolios for the Indian shores… In India, we received tremendous response for our current SUV Volkswagen Tiguan and with our planned portfolio, we expect to define it further,” said Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Car manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia Motors and MG Motor will showcase their products at the biannual Auto Expo, while Honda, Toyota and Ford may give it a miss this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Motors Auto Expo Greater Noida
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp