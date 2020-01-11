Home Business

Factory output out of negative territory at last

India’s industrial production had shrunk by 3.8% in October, after falling by 4.3% in September and 1.4% in August 2019.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s factory production recovered marginally in November, after three straight months of contraction in a row, with the index of industrial production posting a growth of 1.8% on the back of a low base in the year before and improvement in manufacturing.

India’s industrial production had shrunk by 3.8% in October, after falling by 4.3% in September and 1.4% in August 2019.However, the better showing in November will hardly bring much cheer to the corporate sector as factory production for the first eight months (April to October) limped at a mere 0.6%, against 5% growth for the same period last year. Analysts, while hinting at recovery in coming months were doubtful of India achieving the 5% GDP growth forecast by the state-run Central Statistical Organisation this year.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the manufacturing sector saw positive growth of 2.7%, against a negative growth of 2.1% in October.The mining sector, too, after months of subdued growth, expanded by 1.7% in November against a contraction of 8% the previous month. Electricity production fell 5%, after a 12% drop in October.

“Growth in manufacturing has been impressive, although it could not build on the past month’s growth momentum,” said Rumki Majumdar of Deloitte India.

