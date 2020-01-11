Home Business

GJC seeks reduction in import duty on gold ahead of Budget

The GJC wants the Centre to form a steering committee comprising members from the industry and take their opinions into consideration before framing policies.

Published: 11th January 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Union Budget next month, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has sought an immediate reduction in import duty on gold from existing 12.5 per cent to 6 per cent to revive the sector and curb the smuggling of the yellow metal.  

According to Anantha Padmanaban, chairman of GJC, in 2019 jewellery sector witnessed about 15 to 20 per cent of the reduction in the business and lack of demand has resulted in closing down of workshops with craftsmen losing their jobs.

Along with the economic slowdown, the increase in import duty has affected the sector badly. “The high import duty on gold has increased socio-economic menace in the country in the form of smuggling in alarming proportions and the re-emergence of unorganised channels for procuring gold,” said Padmanaban, adding over 110 tonnes of gold was allegedly smuggled to the country in 2018 and this year it will rise by 10 to 15 per cent.

To boost the sale of jewellery, the government should provide a refund of GST to foreign tourists and NRIs for their purchase at airports, he said, adding, “The mechanism will encourage tourists and NRIs to invest in gold during their visit to India.” The GJC wants the Centre to form a steering committee comprising members from the industry and take their opinions into consideration before framing policies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council Gold Union budget 2020 Budget 2020
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp