Government looking to revamp Special Economic Zone policy for export promotion

NEW DELHI: The central government has examined revamping of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) policy to meet the global challenges being faced by Indian exporters, a statement said on Friday.

The commerce and industry ministry on Thursday held a meeting with SEZ players and discussed ways to further promote the growth of the manufacturing sector. The meeting was chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who examined certain suggestions from Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani-led committee on SEZ that are not implemented yet, the official said.

“If India is on the path to becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025, then the present environment of manufacturing competitiveness and services have to undergo a basic paradigm shift,” it added.

It also discussed ways for implementation of the remaining recommendations of Baba Kalyani report on SEZ to facilitate ease of doing business in the present global market scenario, the ministry said, adding, the recommendations which have been completed include review of specific exclusions proposed in net foreign exchange computation in light of ‘Make in India’ initiative, sharing of duty exempted assets/infrastructure between units to be allowed against specific approval, and formalisation of de-notification process for enclaves.

The committee was constituted by the ministry to study the existing SEZ policy and had submitted its recommendations in November 2018. The industry demand to extend the direct tax incentives to SEZ units beyond March 31. Units in SEZs enjoy 100 per cent income tax exemption on export income for the first five years, 50 per cent for the next five years thereafter and 50 per cent of the ploughed-back export profit for another five years.

In the Budget 2016-17, the government had stated that income tax benefits to new SEZ units would be available to only those units that commence activity before March 31, 2020.