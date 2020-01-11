Home Business

Tata Steel shares inch up after domestic sales volume increased in third quarter

Tata Steel further said domestic steel prices reached a nadir in the month of October last year before improving from November onwards.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Steel inched higher by two per cent to Rs 494 on Friday after the steel major’s domestic sales volume increased by 17 per cent sequentially in the third quarter ended December on improved market sentiment.

The company said that its production volume in the country registered a marginal 1.8 per cent increase to 4.46 million tonnes (provisional) in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, up from 4.38 million tonnes (actual) in the year-ago period.

Sales volume to the auto segment was maintained during the quarter, the company said. Branded product and retail segment grew 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) while industrial products and projects grew 12 per cent.

Tata Steel further said domestic steel prices reached a nadir in the month of October last year before improving from November onwards. Steel prices are expected to improve further with strong retail demand and ongoing restocking demand at the dealers’ ends.

Meanwhile, Chinese steel demand continues to remain buoyant as, despite higher steel production, exports stabilised at around five million tonnes a month. “Positive developments on the United States-China trade talks along with step-up in China policy easing are expected to provide support to global steel demand and thus steel prices. Escalating geopolitical tensions, however, could pose a risk,” it further said.

“Tata Steel Europe’s Q3 FY20 production and sales volume was flattish on QoQ basis. Tata Steel South East Asia operations registered lower production volume QoQ due to continued sluggishness in Singapore and Thailand markets,” it said.

In the past one month, Tata Steel has outperformed the market by surging 23 per cent, as compared to a four per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Tata Steel is one of the world’s most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.

Its stock trades above its 20 days and 50 days simple moving average placed at 463.78 and 428.88 respectively.

