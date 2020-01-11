Home Business

Worst auto sales dip in two decades in 2019: SIAM

Despite a host of year-end discounts on passenger vehicles (PVs), its sales declined 1.2 per cent to 235,786 units in December, according to the data released by SIAM.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Automobile, vehicles, manufacturing, auto sector

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite a host of year-end discounts on passenger vehicles (PVs), its sales declined 1.2 per cent to 235,786 units in December, according to the data released by SIAM. Total auto sales during the month declined by over 13 per cent to 1,405,776 units as demand for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles (CVs) remained bleak.

Reeling under major slowdown for over a year now, India’s auto industry recorded its worst-ever sales decline in two decades in 2019. According to the data, overall auto sales in 2019 declined by 13.77 per cent at 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

ALSO READ | Passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24 per cent in December

The association informed that this is the worst fall in sales since it started recording monthly and yearly sales data in 1997. The previous lowest was recorded in 2007 when overall sales dipped by 1.44 per cent. The year was also unique as all vehicle segments reported de-growth on the back of weak rural demand and slowdown in economic activity.

Going forward these factors along with transition to BS-VI emission norms from April 1, 2020 will impact demand for automobiles, said Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM.

“While we have seen some recovery, a lot will depend on future GDP growth. If GDP grows at and over 6 per cent from now, there would be some recovery in demand for automobiles, especially for commercial vehicles,” Wadhera said.

ALSO READ | Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sale of 1 unit

He added that prices of BS-VI compliant CVs can go up by 8-10 per cent and prices of BS-VI complaint PVs can go up by 3-7 per cent. “Most automakers will be passing this increased cost to consumers. We have seen when prices go up to this extent, demand is impacted. The government should lower Goods and Services Tax so that auto sales do not get affected,” Wadhera said.

Coming to December figures, car sales fell 8.4 per cent to 1,42,126 units as against 1,55,159 units in December 2018, while two-wheeler sales in declined 16.6 per cent to 10,50,038 units compared to 12,59,007 units in the year-ago month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIAM Indian economy auto sales Indian market vehicle sales
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp