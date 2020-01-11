Yes Bank’s audit panel chief quits over governance

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investors of Yes Bank were treated with both good as well as bad news on Friday. Just ahead of its board meeting, its audit committee chairman Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigned citing corporate governance lapses.

He made damning allegations including fictitious investment proposals besides calling out the board’s silence including that of R Gandhi fielded by none other than the RBI itself.“There are no concrete investment proposals and the bank is spreading falsehood to investors. It should be investigated,” Agarwal told this publication. He added that during the second quarter, he sent a dissent note, but yielded no response. “There was no due diligence done. Regulators should look into these lapses as investors were given false information about capital raising,” he said.

In a letter to regulators, Agarwal said, “There are serious concerns as regards deteriorating standards of the corporate governance, failure of compliance, management practices and the manner in which the state of affairs of the company are being conducted by Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO, Rajeev Uberoi, senior group president governance and controls, Sanjay Nambiar, legal head and board of directors.”

Incidentally, Yes Bank’s board was to take a call on Agarwal’s fit-and-proper criteria, which the bank reviewed based on the RBI’s direction following a whistleblower complaint raising concerns about certain non-disclosures.“...The bank had obtained legal opinions from eminent jurists. These views were to be considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the board ... in their meetings scheduled for January 10, 2020. However, prior to the commencement of the proceedings of these meetings, it received Agarwal’s resignation,” it said.

As for good news, ending uncertainty around the controversial Canadian businessman Erwin Singh Braich’s $1.2 billion investment proposal, the board decided to reject the offer. Instead, it approved a Rs 10,000-crore capital raising plan including equity and debt. The move essentially takes the bank back to where it began to shore up its fast-depleting capital. The bank will now decide to raise funds through one or more instruments like qualified institutional placement, American depository receipts, and global depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds or others.

Investment bid rejected

While the board rejected Braich-SPGP Holdings investment bid, despite the latter extending the offer validity till Jan 31, it, however, was willing to favourably consider Citax Holdings $500 mn offer