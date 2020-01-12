Home Business

Steel hub to attract USD 70 billion investment into East India

The Union Ministry of Steel is eyeing a cumulative investment of $70 billion into the eastern region’s steel industry.

Published: 12th January 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Steel is eyeing a cumulative investment of $70 billion into the eastern region’s steel industry.

Launching the Centre’s Purvodaya programme, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the mission is focused toward the accelerated development of eastern India by establishing an integrated steel hub in the region. 

“Whether it is pipelines, inland waterways, shipping, air or road, our Government is building infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. Eastern India holds special focus in our infrastructure development efforts,” said Pradhan during the launch.

The eastern states of India — Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh West Bengal and the Northern part of Andhra Pradesh — collectively hold around 80 per cent of the country’s iron ore, around 100 per cent of coking coal and a significant portion of chromite, bauxite and dolomite reserves.

“There is a presence of major ports such as Paradip, Haldia, Vizag, Kolkata etc., with more than 30 per cent of India’s major port capacity. In India’s march towards a $5 trillion economy, the 5 Eastern states can play a major role where the steel sector can become the catalyst,” said the steel ministry. 

The proposed Integrated Steel Hub, encompassing states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Northern Andhra Pradesh, would have the objective of enabling swift capacity addition and improve the overall competitiveness of steel producers, in terms of both cost and quality. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp