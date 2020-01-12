Home Business

We focus on bringing out innovative products: Reckitt Benckiser

Sukhleen Aneja, who was in Chennai to launch the Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner, said that despite the economic slowdown, the company has been consistently launching new products.

Published: 12th January 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Reckitt Benckiser, leading consumer health and hygiene products maker, is focusing more on launching innovative products to suit consumer needs and aggressive marketing strategy to expand its consumer base, said Sukhleen Aneja, chief marketing officer and marketing director, Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home, South Asia.

Aneja, who was in Chennai to launch the Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner, said that despite the economic slowdown, the company has been consistently launching new products and it will continue doing so.

“Providing innovative products is our top priority. We are committed to bringing in superior, technologically advanced products to serve the growing consumer needs. People come back to buy a product only when it captures their interest,” said Aneja.

“The economic slowdown is temporary and the market will bounce back. We are still investing in our new products,” added Aneja.

She further said they have been doing extensive consumer research in the country to find their needs and venturing into categories where no other product exists.

“Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner is a global first as no other product is available in the market specifically for cleaning cement floors. We are foraying into categories where there is headroom for growth,” said Aneja.

Reckitt Benckiser is focusing aggressively on advertisements in digital mediums and will also expand its presence in the e-commerce segment.

“We have launched some products on e-commerce platforms before the traditional markets. We have to be where the consumers are today,” said Aneja. “The advertisements are being designed to build people’s connect with the product.”

Aneja said Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner focuses on the South Indian market. By 2020, more than 18 crore homes in India will have cement floors with 33 per cent homes in South India alone. She said the floor cleaner category is growing at double digits and with growing urbanisation, the category is poised to accelerate further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp