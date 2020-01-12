We focus on bringing out innovative products: Reckitt Benckiser

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

Reckitt Benckiser, leading consumer health and hygiene products maker, is focusing more on launching innovative products to suit consumer needs and aggressive marketing strategy to expand its consumer base, said Sukhleen Aneja, chief marketing officer and marketing director, Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home, South Asia.

Aneja, who was in Chennai to launch the Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner, said that despite the economic slowdown, the company has been consistently launching new products and it will continue doing so.

“Providing innovative products is our top priority. We are committed to bringing in superior, technologically advanced products to serve the growing consumer needs. People come back to buy a product only when it captures their interest,” said Aneja.

“The economic slowdown is temporary and the market will bounce back. We are still investing in our new products,” added Aneja.

She further said they have been doing extensive consumer research in the country to find their needs and venturing into categories where no other product exists.

“Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner is a global first as no other product is available in the market specifically for cleaning cement floors. We are foraying into categories where there is headroom for growth,” said Aneja.

Reckitt Benckiser is focusing aggressively on advertisements in digital mediums and will also expand its presence in the e-commerce segment.

“We have launched some products on e-commerce platforms before the traditional markets. We have to be where the consumers are today,” said Aneja. “The advertisements are being designed to build people’s connect with the product.”

Aneja said Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner focuses on the South Indian market. By 2020, more than 18 crore homes in India will have cement floors with 33 per cent homes in South India alone. She said the floor cleaner category is growing at double digits and with growing urbanisation, the category is poised to accelerate further.