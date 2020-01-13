Home Business

FIR against Amazon for 'hurting' Sikh sentiments with 'Golden Temple mats'

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who filed the FIR, urged the e-commerce giant to ban the seller of the mat and asked them to issue a global apology.

Published: 13th January 2020 01:26 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been filed against retail giant Amazon India by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa for 'hurting' Sikh community's sentiments for letting a seller put up toilet mats for sale with Golden Temple's image on them, the media has reported.

The e-commerce major has earlier faced flak as well for letting sellers put such products for sale on the platform. Sirsa took to Twitter and posted a few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it. "Amazon is showing 'recklessness towards Sikh sentiments'," Sirsa tweeted.

He also urged the e-commerce giant to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology. Notably, this is not the first time that the retail giant has courted controversy in this issue.

Earlier in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

Prominent community body in the US, the Sikh Coalition, had said that the matter was alerted to Amazon selling doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers with the image of Golden Temple.

